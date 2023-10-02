Chiefs HC Andy Reid tied Tom Landry on NFL’s all-time regular season wins list

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid secured his 250th regular season win on Sunday night against the New York Jets. That mark ties legendary Dallas Cowboys skipper Tom Landry for the fourth-most all-time in NFL history and is yet another feather in Reid’s cap heading into the meat of Kansas City’s 2023 schedule.

Regular season wins are hard to come by in the modern NFL, and Reid has proven to be among the most adept coaches in the game at racking them up over the course of his career with the Chiefs.

The team’s victory on Sunday marked his 120th regular season win as Kansas City’s head coach, a mark that sits at second place in Chiefs franchise history behind the incomparable Hank Stram, who has 124.

With any luck, Reid will be able to beat Stram’s record later this year as Kansas City looks to defend its Super Bowl title.

