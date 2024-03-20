Chiefs HC Andy Reid to throw ceremonial first pitch at Kansas City Royals Opening Day

Since winning Super Bowl LVIII, the honors and earned respect continue to be showered on the Kansas City Chiefs coaches and players. The usual names of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes continue to do public appearances, while their head coach will get a chance to show a nonfootball version of himself later this month.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been officially announced to have the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Kansas City Royals Opening Day. On March 28th, before the Royals host the Minnesota Twins, Reid will have his chance to show the world his arm by tossing a baseball over the plate at Kaufman Stadium.

The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon via the Royals’ social media account, encouraging fans to show up and support the long-time coach.

We’re excited to have three-time Super Bowl Champion Head Coach Andy Reid out to throw our first pitch on Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/hpC0CJtxnV — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 19, 2024

The newly turned 66-year-old will toe the rubber with hopefully better results than Kelce had in his return trip home to Cleveland last year with a disastrous first pitch. The blunder from the Chiefs’ tight end was so bad that the Royals offered him redemption with a special Chiefs’ night later in the season.

The game will start at 3:10 p.m. CT, with the first 30,000 fans to receive a Bobby Witt Jr. bobblehead. The event could see some of Reid’s current or former players in the stands for support, including part-owner Mahomes.

