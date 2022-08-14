Here’s what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought of Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut

The hype leading up to Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco’s preseason debut reached unparalleled heights.

Well, fans didn’t have to wait long to see Pacheco in action. After just six offensive snaps, the rookie found himself in the game getting his first carry and working alongside Patrick Mahomes. His first carry was just a two-yard run up the gut, but his offensive line didn’t get much push on the play.

Later that drive, Pacheco would get his second opportunity, catching a pass out of the backfield and breaking a tackle for a five-yard scamper. That play would set up a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Blake Bell.

Pacheco would continue to get snaps with the second-team offense after the starters went to the bench, carrying the ball once more for four yards. He also had a 34-yard kick return in the third quarter.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was elated with what he saw from the rookie.

“I thought he ran hard and played fast,” Reid said of Pacheco. “He didn’t look like he shied down from anything. Pretty accurate with the things that he did, so I thought he did a nice job. He is one of the young guys that I was happy had a chance to play.”

Pacheco’s usage in preseason Week 1 would suggest that the team has some very big plans for the rookie this season. While he didn’t have the most productive day, he surely had some flashes that should excite fans about things to come in the future.

