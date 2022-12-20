Chiefs HC Andy Reid suggests K Harrison Butker is in a ‘slump’

The 2022 season hasn’t been too kind to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The veteran is still trying to find his footing since suffering an injury in the opening moments of Week 1. Butker has missed five field goals and multiple PATs already this season, including one of each in Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans. He hasn’t made any open complaints about problems with the injured ankle that cost him four consecutive games, but there has been a noticeable difference in his performance.

The up-and-down weeks are uncharacteristic, considering he set the franchise record for the longest field goal with a 62-yard bomb in Week 6. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was honest with his assessment after Sunday’s win telling reporters that he believes Butker is in a slump.

“You know what, being a kicker is little like being a batter, and sometimes you get in a slump,” said Reid. “He’s a great one, and he’ll get through it, and then he’ll come out of it even better than what he was. You’ve got to keep kicking, and that’s what we’re going to do with him.”

The Chiefs are AFC West division champions for the seventh straight year and are winning games through Butker’s troubles. Fans and critics do understand the importance of a consistent kicking game, especially during the gritty postseason games that are ahead. Whether it’s a slump as Reid suggests or something else impacting Butker and the kicking game, Kansas City still has some time to correct the issue.

