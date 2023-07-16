Chiefs HC Andy Reid shows confidence in his players the Steelers don’t

According to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives his players the freedom to design their own plays. Mahomes says you run them by Reid and if they are good enough, the team will use them. What a remarkable showing of confidence in his players to give them that level of autonomy.

Why does this matter? Because the second I heard this, my first thought was about how the Steelers coaches would never go for this. Despite the fact that Steelers wide receiver Dointae Johnson seems to love the idea.

It would be easy to look at this as a jab at offensive coordinator Matt Canada but we don’t see it that way. I think everyone understands Canada has very little actual control over the offense. If Johnson wants to design plays, Tomlin is going to be the coach to dictate something like that. But since it sounds like the team is planning to keep things nice and simple in 2023, there’s no need to get player input.

