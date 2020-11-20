Chiefs HC Andy Reid says ‘there’s a pretty good chance’ L’Jarius Sneed returns vs. Raiders

It sounds like the Kansas City Chiefs will have one of their best young players back when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

L’Jarius Sneed missed the first matchup with the Raiders in Week 5 after suffering a clavicle injury during Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Sneed was placed on injured reserve, but the team recently designated him to return. All signs point to the Chiefs activating the rookie corner ahead of Week 11.

“Yeah, there’s a good chance that he’s up,” Reid said of Sneed on Friday. “He’s looked good and he’s moving around real good actually. We’ll see how he does and how many plays and all that, but there’s a pretty good chance that he’s up, yes.”

Sneed was the NFL’s interception leader through the first two weeks of the NFL season with two interceptions. He actually suffered his injury while diving to make a play on the football that could have resulted in a third interception on the year.

One of the big problems in the first matchup with Las Vegas was that the Kansas City defensive secondary allowed big plays to speedy receivers Henry Ruggs III and Nelson Agholor. Sneed was among the fastest players at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.37 40-yard dash. He’ll be able to match up with either of those players when he’s on the field.

We’ll likely know for certain on Saturday whether the team intends to activate Sneed to the 53-man roster, but if Reid’s comments are any indication, he should return short of an unforeseen setback.

Related