Chiefs HC Andy Reid reveals play name for LT Eric Fisher’s Week 3 touchdown

The Kansas City Chiefs have always seemed to have some unique play names to go along with their unique and most successful play calls. They unveiled a pair of those plays during Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, including a play called “Smoked Sausage” to FB Anthony Sherman. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy revealed the name of Sherman’s play call on Thursday, but he couldn’t remember the name of the play for Eric Fisher’s two-yard touchdown grab.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed to reporters on Friday that the play was called “Catch and Release.”

“Yeah, ‘Catch and Release,'” Reid said. “You know, ‘Fish’ [Eric Fisher’s nickname]. And actually, that was EB’s [Eric Bieniemy] play. He’d been bugging me about it since we were on the plane coming back from the Chargers. That would be a good one, so yeah. You know, ‘Catch and Release.'”

Really, this is just a perfect play name all-around. Consider the fact that everyone calls Eric Fisher by his nickname ‘Big Fish’ or simply ‘Fish.’ Then when you consider the context of the play, it’s an even more perfect play name. Fisher acted as if he was blocking the defender and then released to run a little fade and catch a touchdown pass. Very clever stuff from the Chiefs’ coaching staff on that one from the play design all the way down to the name.

