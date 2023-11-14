Chiefs HC Andy Reid revealed reason for cautious usage of WR Kadarius Toney

The Kansas City Chiefs were back at work on Monday with a light walkthrough following the Week 10 bye week. The second half of the regular season is on the horizon, and there are players the team needs to excel to make another Super Bowl run.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media during his weekly Zoom press conference on Monday, detailing the team’s hopes for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

“Yeah. We’ll just keep coming with him,” said Reid. “I just want to remind everyone that he did have knee surgery. So we’re taking it easy with him up to this point, and so just making sure he makes it through the year and in good health.”

Toney hasn’t had the projected impact many expected to start the season, as he has collected 20 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. He only recorded one catch for 18 yards in the Chiefs Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Germany.

“He played seven plays last week. And so we can play him more than that. And still, be okay.” said Reid, “I mean, we just keep an eye on his leg and make sure that we’re wrapping that out the right way and let him keep progressing as we go here throughout the year. I mean, that’s the important part.”

The Chiefs return to action next Monday night at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. In their last meeting in Super Bowl LVII, Toney was a significant contributor, scoring a touchdown and breaking several tackles on a punt return for 65 yards, making it the longest punt return in the game’s history.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire