Chiefs HC Andy Reid, QB Patrick Mahomes discuss competition at WR position

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes are pushing back against the narrative that the team’s wide receiver room is a weakness.

Speaking to media members following the third OTA practice of the week on Wednesday, both Reid and Mahomes were asked to weigh in on the wide receiver position. Asked about the competition and what he’s seen so far, Reid pointed to the depth and diverse group of talent they have at the position.

“Yeah, we’ve got a lot of numbers,” Reid said. “We’ve got some young guys who are mixing in with the 1s there. So, it should be great competition. I can’t wait for (training) camp, where you really get an idea of that next level. What they can do. Bullets are flying there.”

Reid will reserve his judgments for training camp when the pads come on. For now, the team seems to be experimenting with different personnel to find out which receivers work best with the starting unit.

As for Mahomes, he echoed similar sentiments to his head coach. He thinks the team is stacked with depth at the receiver position and expects the room to be extremely competitive from now all the way through training camp in July and August.

“Yeah, I mean, I think we’re deep,” Mahomes said. “I think that’s the biggest thing. Usually, you have a good feel for kind of who the guys are going to be and everything like that but with this group it’s like every single guy I could see him making a path to making the team. And so, I mean that’s what you want. You want that competition. I thought even the young guys that have stepped in have stepped in and done a lot of great things and guys from other systems have stepped in and done great things. So, (there’s) a lot of competition in that room will play out through OTAs and camp but I’m happy with where we’re at in that receiving room.”

Only time will tell if this group is as deep and talented as Reid and Mahomes suggest. For now, the feel is slightly reminiscent of the team’s pass rush and secondary from a season ago. Everyone underestimated those groups in the offseason and they turned out to be just fine once the regular season came around.

