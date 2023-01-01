Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update after Week 17 win over Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed reporters following the Week 17 win over the Denver Broncos, giving his typical postgame injury report to kick things off.

The first half of the game was fairly clean, but the injuries started piling up during the second half of the game. The first was an ankle injury to starting left guard Joe Thuney. Reid explained that it was, in fact, the same ankle that Thuney had injured earlier this season.

“As far as the injuries go, Joe Thuney reinjured that ankle,” Reid said. “We just have to see where it goes from here. They’ll MRI it and do all of that.”

Thuney initially injured his ankle in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills, but he didn’t miss any time until Week 12 against Los Angeles Rams and Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hopefully, nothing serious is revealed with the MRI and Thuney can get back on the field come the postseason. Expect the team to be cautious with Thuney in Week 18.

Two more injuries popped up for Kansas City in the fourth quarter of the game.

“Skyy Moore had a laceration on the inside of his hand,” Reid said. “We’ll have to take care of that too. We’ll just see how he does here in the next couple of days.”

Moore was ruled out with the hand laceration, which suggests that the laceration was significant and could require stitches. It isn’t expected to be an injury that will keep him off the field, though. If all goes well, he should be back out there against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed suffered a hip injury during the game and was ruled questionable to return. He eventually re-entered the game with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and finished the game. Reid did not provide an update on Sneed, which is a good sign as far as his future availability is concerned.

