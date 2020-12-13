Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following Week 14 vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to have escaped their Week 14 win over the Miami Dolphins with limited injuries.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his usual injury update ahead of his postgame press conference. He had information on two injuries suffered during the course of the game, starting off with RT Mike Remmers.

“Mike Remmers didn’t finish,” Reid said. “He hurt his back and then came out.”

Reid didn’t have much more of an update than that for Remmers’ injury. He was ruled questionable to return with a back injury late in the game. Hopefully, it’s something minor and they were just being cautious with it. The player that Remmers is filling in for, Mitchell Schwartz, is currently on injured reserve with a back injury.

Kansas City was down to their third right tackle in this game, technically their fourth when you consider that rookie OT Lucas Niang opted out of the season. Yasir Durant filled in admirably, but also looked like an undrafted rookie at times. He surrendered a key sack on a third down in the fourth quarter which kept the game within distance for Miami.

Next up, Charvarius Ward had left the game due to the NFL’s concussion protocols. It seems like an NFL spotter was the reason for him being pulled from the game.

“Then, Charvarius Ward was cleared for his head,” Reid said. “He was checked for that and he was OK.”

Ward was in the concussion protocol according to the Chiefs’ official Twitter account and he passed it with flying colors. He didn’t appear to return to the game, probably because the secondary was in a bit of a groove late in the game there.

“Other than that, I’m glad to get the win and get out of here,” Reid said.

I think fans can empathize with the coach on that one. Thankfully, both injuries seem to be minor. As always, check back on Monday and Wednesday for potential updates on these two players and any new injuries that might pop up later.

