Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following Week 10 bye

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t play a football game last week due to a Week 10 bye week. Chiefs HC Andy Reid did his best to provide answers to questions about players who’ve recently been injured or those who are on the mend on Monday.

First, he spoke on the status of DE Taco Charlton, who recently confirmed that he suffered an ankle fracture and would miss time. Reid also confirmed the ankle fracture but didn’t have any specific timeline on if or when Charlton would go on injured reserve.

“I’ll get that out to you whenever we put out there whatever we’re going to put out there,” Reid said of Charlton’s status. “He did hurt and he did fracture it, so we’ll see what we do from that point.”

It’d stand to reason that a move to injured reserve will be coming later this week, perhaps with a corresponding move of activating standout rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed. The fourth-round draft pick had been on injured reserve since Week 3 when he suffered a collarbone injury. Sneed still needs to practice and prove he’s ready to get back out there, though.

“Yeah, he’ll be back working with us this week,” Reid said of Sneed. “We’ll just see how he does.”

Finally, news of Mecole Hardman’s addition to reserve/COVID-19 list came late last week. Reid was unable to confirm his status and whether he’d be available to play on “Sunday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I don’t know what I can get into and what I can’t get into on that, but he is on the list,” Reid said of Hardman. “He’s got to wait here, his days and right now he’s feeling good which is a good thing. Again, he’s on that list and I’m not sure exactly what I can tell you other than he’s on the list and he’s feeling good right now.”

Hardman could be on the list due to contact tracing or he could have contracted the virus himself. Either way, the good news is that he’s feeling well. The Chiefs could stand to be without Hardman this week as Sammy Watkins is set to return from a hamstring injury.

Expect more updates to come on injured players for Kansas City ahead of Wednesday’s practice when the team begins their preparations for the Raiders in Week 11.

