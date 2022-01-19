Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Wednesday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs were back at practice on Wednesday ahead of their divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his typical post-practice injury update to start off the practice week. He said that all but two players participated in their first practice of the week, with RB Darrel Williams (toe) and CB Rashad Fenton (back) sitting out of practice. Reid felt the time off now would allow both injuries to, “calm down a little bit.”

Fenton suffered his injury during pregame warmups, which led to him being ruled inactive for the wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the third consecutive week that the team had a pregame injury that either caused a player to be scratched or limited during a game. Williams, however, played on Sunday, but the team shut him down after it was clear that his toe wasn’t going to be cooperative. Reid said that Williams had trouble pushing off.

The team did have one player back at practice to start the week. Clyde Edwards-Helaire practiced in some capacity on Wednesday. Reid is cautiously optimistic with Edwards-Helaire, who has missed the past three games with a shoulder injury. The second-year running back was a limited participant to start off last week, but he was ultimately shut down for the following two days.

“Listen, he moved around well,” Reid said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow and how he back-to-back’s these things. I don’t want to (predict) anything. I said it last week and I was wrong, so, we’ll just see how he does as we go forward.”

We’ll have more updates on exact practice participation when the injury report is released later today.

