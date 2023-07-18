Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of training camp

Kansas City Chiefs rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported to training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri on Tuesday, July 18.

With the offseason workout program behind us and real football about to begin, Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided some early updates on injured players. He specifically spoke on Tershawn Wharton and Isiah Pacheco, who both had surgery to repair injuries from last season.

“Once the vets get in, and you’ll probably see them out here today, (Tershawn Wharton) will be starting off on PUP,” Reid said. “And then, we’ll just make a decision on (Isiah) Pacheco as we go forward here.”

Wharton, of course, tore his ACL early on last season. Pacheco is recovering from offseason surgery on his shoulder.

We expected both of these players to potentially start off the active/PUP list. Those players still count against the 90-man offseason roster, but they won’t be able to participate in practice until they’re removed from the list. They can still participate in team meetings and do rehab work on the sideline at practice. If they remain on the list during 53-man roster cuts, they can be moved to the reserve/PUP list at the onset of the season, which is a whole different story.

Reid emphasized that besides those two injuries, the team was ready to “get up and go.” That’s a good thing given that players like Trent McDuffie, L’Jarius Sneed, Mike Edwards, Trey Smith and Blake Bell were sitting out of practice last time the team was on the field during mandatory minicamp.

