Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides updates on injured players on Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without at least one player in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Reid ruled out special teams ace Chris Lammons. The starting gunner is dealing with a high ankle sprain suffered in the Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos.

“Really, the only injury, is Chris Lammons,” Reid said. “He’ll be listed as out. Everybody else will be ready to roll. I’ll meet with (Brett) Veach on the actives and all of that as we get a little more time this afternoon.”

Lammons’ absence was expected after he missed the first two practices of the week, and special teams coordinator Dave Toub has already identified replacement options on the practice squad.

The good news here is that both Lucas Niang and Rashad Fenton have a chance to be active on Sunday. Niang hasn’t been active since Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers, when he first suffered his rib injury. Fenton missed the past week with a knee injury suffered in the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“They both worked (at practice today),” Reid told reporters. “Those are day-to-day things, but they both worked today and that was a plus. We’ll see how that situates itself here and where we’re at.”

The team’s final injury report is due out any time now. Don’t be shocked to see both Niang and Fenton listed as questionable heading into the game.

