Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update following Thursday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their final practice of the week on Thursday ahead of their Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed reporters, speaking on the injury situation after a week of practice. He had two significant updates to provide — beginning with WR Skyy Moore. After suffering a laceration on his hand in Week 17 which required stitches, Moore has been ruled out of the Week 18 game vs. the Raiders. On Wednesday, Reid said Moore’s hand was quite swollen from the injury.

As for K Harrison Butker, who missed Wednesday’s practice with back spasms, he returned to practice on Thursday. He’s expected to be available for Week 18, but Reid said the Chiefs might still bring in another kicker as a backup plan.

Mecole Hardman, who was activated from injured reserve yesterday, practiced again on Thursday.

“Mecole (Hardman) practiced today,” Reid said. “We’ll just see about him. He’s day-to-day as we go here.”

Reid explained that the team will tread cautiously with Hardman in his first game back since his abdominal injury. His snap count could be limited as a result.

“I’d never put Mecole (Hardman) in a bad position,” Reid said. “It’ll be very similar to what (Kadarius) Toney went through. If it’s three snaps, it’s three snaps. If it’s five snaps it’s five snaps. I know he’s going to want to go. He loves to play. I’m going to be holding him back, I’m sure, if we get to that point.”

Finally, both L’Jarius Sneed and Joe Thuney practiced on Thursday and are expected to play in Week 18.

