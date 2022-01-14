Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following Friday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs are making their final preparations ahead of the wild-card round matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When the team faces the Steelers on Sunday night, they’ll be down one starter on offense. In Andy Reid’s typical post-practice update, he ruled out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who will miss his third consecutive week with a shoulder contusion. This is his second-career postseason game he’ll miss in two seasons with the team.

“Really, the only one who didn’t practice today was Clyde (Edwards-Helaire),” Reid said. “Like I said, he tested it out at practice a few days ago and it wasn’t quite as good as we thought it might be and he thought it might be, so he’ll be listed as out when you get the report.”

As far as the other injured players, everyone else practiced in some capacity including RB Darrel Williams (toe) and WR Tyreek Hill (heel).

“Everybody else practiced and got some work in today,” Reid said. “We should be good to go from there.”

Specifically asked about Williams and Hill’s status for the game, Reid sounded optimistic that both would play. With two consecutive weeks of pregame injuries in the weeks prior, he did use some caution in his comments.

“Yeah, well, I think so,” Reid said. “Unless something happens.”

Oh, and for those wondering about Frank Clark’s unexplained absence during the portion of practice open to the media, it was not injury-related. Andy Reid clarified the situation.

“Yeah, he had to go to the bathroom,” Reid said.

