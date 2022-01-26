Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his typical post-practice injury update to start the practice week.

The only player to sit out of practice on Wednesday was S Tyrann Mathieu, who is still in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Mathieu was knocked out of the divisional-round game against the Buffalo Bills early on in the first quarter. Despite his absence from practice on Wednesday, Reid still seems quite optimistic about Mathieu’s status for the AFC championship game.

“So, the only person who didn’t practice today was Tyrann (Mathieu),” Reid said. “He’s in the (concussion) protocol. Doing very well, we’ll just see how he does tomorrow. There is a chance if everything works out that he’ll be back.”

If they could get him back at practice on Thursday, even in a limited capacity, it would significantly increase his chances of playing. That said, Mathieu is probably one of the only players on the team that Reid would trust to play in such a big game with limited or no practice.

As for other injuries, Rashad Fenton returned to practice after missing the entire past week of practice due to a back injury. Darrel Williams also continued to practice. He was limited late in the practice week ahead of the divisional round, but he was inactive during the game on Sunday.

“Yeah, they did good today,” Reid said of Fenton and Williams. “They moved around good.”

Both Fenton and Williams seem to have a chance to make their return to action in the AFC title game. Given their impact earlier this season, they’d both be welcomed additions for this game.

We’ll have more injury updates later this afternoon when the first injury report for both the Chiefs and Bengals is released.

