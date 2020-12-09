Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update following Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his usual injury updates following practice on Wednesday. While the team didn’t have any injuries to report following the Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos, there appears to be at least one injury that popped up following the game. The team is also still dealing with a sickness in their locker room, with two players sitting out of practice. Reid did clarify that this illness is not related to COVID-19.

“As far as the injuries go, we had a couple of guys that were sick, non-COVID-related,” Reid said. “Yasir Durant and then Tyreek Hill, both were sick.”

Hill, of course, is the big one to keep an eye on here. It’s worth noting that Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a stomach virus that essentially caused him to miss two practices and knocked him out of the Week 13 game against Denver. Durant served as the Chiefs’ swing tackle in Week 13, so his status should be monitored too. Reid didn’t seem too concerned by the status of either player so early in the week.

As far as the sole injury impacting practice, the Chiefs could be without one of their starting linebackers this week.

“Then Damien Wilson had hurt his knee, so he didn’t practice either,” Reid concluded.

Wilson is one of the Chiefs’ starters in their base defense and in several sub-packages. If he’s unable to practice and play this week, it could open up an opportunity for Willie Gay Jr. to get more repetitions than he usually would. He has been working behind Wilson on the depth chart since back in training camp.

Besides those three players, Reid said everyone else was out at practice today. Overall, this team is very healthy heading into the final quarter of the season, you really couldn’t ask for a better situation.

List