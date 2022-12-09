Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following Friday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his typical post-practice injury update on Friday.

For the third consecutive day this week, everyone on the 53-man roster practiced in some capacity. That’s a good sign heading into an AFC West matchup on the road in Week 14.

“Everybody practiced today,” Reid said. “I think we’re going to be OK there. I’m meeting with Rick (Burkholder) after this and we’ll get you the rest of who is out and who is in.”

One of the players returning to practice this week was WR Kadarius Toney. He’d sat out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but he was able to work in a limited capacity at practice for the entire week. Reid was pleased with the work that Toney got in this week, but it might not be enough for him to return to the field against the Denver Broncos.

“Yeah, so he got out and he worked,” Reid said of Toney. “He did some good things, moved around pretty good. We didn’t give him a full load, but he went out and moved around. We’ll see. He would be one who is right on the border of playing (or) not playing.”

We’ll find out soon whether Toney is ruled out for Week 14 or whether he’s deemed questionable and a game-time decision.

As for starting left guard Joe Thuney, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, it sounds like he’s trending toward making a return in Week 14.

“Actually, (Joe) Thuney has felt better the last couple of days for sure,” Reid said.

