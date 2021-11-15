Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders without suffering any significant injuries.

Nothing was more evident of that than Andy Reid’s Monday media availability. He didn’t have any injuries news to provide from their game beyond the two illnesses he updated reporters on last night.

Reid was asked about the status of Clyde Edwards-Helaire heading into a Week 11 home game against the Dallas Cowboys. Edwards-Helaire returned to practice ahead of Week 10, but he wasn’t activated ahead of Sunday’s game with the Raiders. This week he’ll have a better chance to return to the field from an MCL sprain suffered against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

“Listen, I think he has a better shot this week,” Reid said. “A pretty good chance. We’ll see today when the guys start getting in here and doing their thing.”

Darrel Williams is coming off a career performance against the Raiders, so the Chiefs won’t feel pressed to rush Edwards-Helaire back if he’s not up for it. The second-year RB out of LSU was spotted with a compression sleeve on his leg at practice this past week.

Up until Sunday’s game, Edwards-Helaire was still the leading rusher for Kansas City. He remains the team’s leader in yards per carry among running backs with more than 20 attempts on the season. He’s also the only Chiefs running back to rush for over 100 yards in a game this season. Should they get him back on the field, you can expect he’ll get a healthy dose of the action.

List