Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Thursday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided injury updates ahead of the team’s practice session on Thursday.

Four players won’t participate in practice to start the week, which was the case in the team’s estimated injury report on Wednesday. Reid did indicate that at least one of those players was improving. There is another player, however, who is unlikely to play in Super Bowl LVII after aggravating an injury on Sunday.

“Mecole Hardman will not practice today,” Reid said. “He did a great job of playing in that game the other day. It was a very courageous effort. My heart goes out to the kid because he busted his tail, but he is hurting, though.”

Hardman was dealing with a pelvis injury that had him out since Week 9. The AFC Championship Game was his first game back and could be his last game in Chiefs uniform.

Speaking on the other players out of practice, Reid was quite a bit more optimistic about their chances to play.

“Juju (Smith-Schuster) has some knee swelling, he won’t practice,” Reid continued. “L’Jarius Sneed is in the concussion protocol. He won’t practice. Then, Kadarius Toney, he won’t practice with the ankle sprain. He’s close and doing well. He actually did the walkthrough today.”

Asked about his optimism about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s ability to play in the Super Bowl, Reid thinks that he’ll be able to suit up and play come Feb. 12. For now, it’s simply about maintenance on the knee that has bothered him for the better part of the season.

“I think he will be able to do that,” Reid said of Smith-Schuster. “He’s in a good place. The main thing is we let (the swelling) calm down. Right now, it’s doing great. So, I’m very optimistic right now. And his want to is all-in there, so we’ll just see where it goes.”

As for the players expected to practice, Reid said that Patrick Mahomes came out of the AFC title game no worse for wear in terms of his ankle injury.

“He actually did well,” Reid said of Mahomes. “A little stiff right after the game, but he’s doing well now.”

On the one player designated to return who hasn’t been activated to the 53-man roster, Reid says that Clyde Edwards-Helaire will practice, but wouldn’t commit to much more.

“He’ll practice and we’ll see where he’s at,” Reid said of Edwards-Helaire. “We’re just taking it day-by-day and seeing how he’s feeling, not just during practice but after practice. But he’ll work today.”

There were no specific updates from Reid on WR Justin Watson (illness) or LB Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), but both players are expected to practice in some capacity on Thursday.

