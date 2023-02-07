Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Tuesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed a throng of reporters ahead of the team’s practice on Tuesday.

Reid revealed that everyone participated in the team’s padded practice to start the week on Monday. He also said that everyone would participate in practice on Tuesday, though it would be a lighter one compared to yesterday.

“I don’t have any injuries to update you on,” Reid began. “We’re doing well there. Everybody practiced yesterday. Look’s like we’ll do the same today.”

Speaking on specific players, Reid confirmed that Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed had cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“Yeah, it’s great to have him back,” Reid said. “He did get out of the protocol and pass it. He’s doing well, so he’ll be back and working.”

Reid also confirmed that Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster are trending in the right direction ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“They practiced yesterday, they’ll go again today,” Reid said of Toney and Smith-Schuster. “They looked good. Then, we’ll just see how it goes the rest of the week. I mean, this is — today will be an easy day. Then we’ve got three days that are a little tougher. We’ll just see where they’re at. Yesterday we were able to put the pads on and get some work done there. The guys hadn’t had them on for a week.”

As for Patrick Mahomes’s ankle, while the quarterback confirmed the injury is much better this week compared to last, Reid stopped short of saying that he’ll be 100% for Super Bowl LVII. He showered the training staff in praise for the job they’ve done to get him able to perform and play in a game with this injury.

“I wouldn’t tell you he’s 100 percent,” Reid said of Mahomes. “The training staff works with him endlessly. I guess it’s a tribute to both of them. Pat (Mahomes) coming back for more and for those guys cranking on him. Julie (Frymyer) spent most of the time with him, rehabbing him. We’ve got all the latest and greatest stuff to use technology-wise. He’s used it all and he’s been able to make these jumps here where he can actually function and play in a game, which is pretty remarkable.”

