Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides latest status update on DB Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided the latest update on the status of DB Tyrann Mathieu on Friday.

Mathieu, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Sept. 1 remains in the league’s COVID-19 protocols. He didn’t practice for the third consecutive day on Friday, missing the entire practice week leading up to the season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

“Tyrann (Mathieu) didn’t practice,” Reid said. “[He’s] still in the COVID protocols and we’ll just see how things go here.”

Asked for his level of optimism on Mathieu’s availability on Sunday, Reid wouldn’t divulge much.

“Yeah, listen. We’re just going to see how it goes,” Reid said. “We’ve got the other guys [who] have practiced and they’re ready to go. If he can’t go, then he can’t. If he can go, then he can.”

Steve Spagnuolo explained on Thursday, that he’s been preparing two plans for the game. Plan A if Mathieu is able to play and Plan B if he isn’t able to play. Obviously, that Plan B included getting everyone else ready to fill in for Mathieu. Anthony Hitchens made it sound as if Daniel Sorensen will be filling in for Mathieu’s role on the defense, specifically as the player who communicates calls to the secondary.

Tomorrow, we’ll know for certain whether Mathieu is able to play or not. The Chiefs must activate him from the Reserve/COVID-19 list by 4:00 p.m. ET in order for him to be available in time for the game on Sunday.

List