Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates on Monday ahead of playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided some injury updates to the media on Monday, as the team gets ready to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Reid opened up his conference providing an update on just one player, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. It sounds as if Edwards-Helaire is improving and will have a chance to play in the wild-card game should he be able to get in a good week of practice.

“The only injury is Clyde (Edwards-Helaire),” Reid said. “And he’s making great progress. I think we’ll be able to get a little work out of him this week. We’ll see, we’ll see how the next couple of days go. He has a great attitude and wants to be out there.”

Outside of Edwards-Helaire, Reid was asked about WR Tyreek Hill, who aggravated a heel injury during pregame warmups against the Steelers.

“Yeah, so that heel was sore after the game,” Reid said. “It’s making a little progress the other way. We’re anticipating that he’s going to be OK to go. He’s another one that wants to play every snap he can.”

Reid mentioned following the game that this is an injury Hill has dealt with before. It hasn’t kept him out of a game yet, but expect the team to be cautious with Hill during the practice week.

Another player who suffered an injury during Week 18 was RB Darrel Williams. Even though he missed a full half of the game with a toe injury, it sounds like Reid expects him to practice and play this week as well.

“Again, Darrel’s toe was sore,” Reid said. “It’s still a little tender, but he’s working through that. We’ll just see how he does this week, but I’d anticipate him going.”

The Chiefs will be back at practice on Wednesday, and we should learn more about the status of each injured player then.

