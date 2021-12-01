Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs will have their first practice of the week ahead of their Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

Andy Reid provided his typical pre-practice injury update to the media on Wednesday. He explained that three players would be absent from practice to start the week, but only one of those players is dealing with an injury.

“Really, (Rashad) Fenton is the only injury we have,” Reid said. “He strained his knee a little bit. So he won’t practice today.”

Fenton suffered his injury during the Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He banged his knee on a play and crawled to the sideline, sitting out the remainder of the game. His MRI revealed a slight strain, but nothing significant enough to land him on injured reserve. Monitor his status throughout the week as he’s been one of the better cornerbacks for the Chiefs this season.

As for the two absences not related to injury, two of the Chiefs’ top receivers are seemingly excused and will miss practice to start the week.

“Non-injury related are (Mecole) Hardman and (Tyreek) Hill,” Reid continued. “We expect them back here relatively quick.”

Reid also provided some context and clarity surrounding recent activations and placements on the injured reserve list. The Chiefs activated OL Kyle Long from the Reserve/PUP list on Tuesday. Reid spoke about Long’s status and whether he had a chance to play in Week 13.

“Listen, so he’s had a couple of good weeks of practice,” Reid said. “Kind of easing his way back in. He’s up, he’s going to practice today. I think the term is activated onto the roster. We’ll just see how it goes.”

It’s not a guarantee that Long is active for the Week 13 game against the Broncos, but Reid also didn’t rule out the possibility, emphasizing the importance of the practice week for Long.

One of the surprises from Tuesday’s roster moves was Khalen Saunders’ placement on injured reserve. Reid gave some new information about the knee injury that Saunders has been dealing with since Week 7.

“So Khalen (Saunders) hurt his knee and it was kind of a weird deal,” Reid said. “I’m not sure I could even tell you when it happened. But he had a small piece of cartilage and it flipped up in there and it was bugging him. So we took care of it—our doctors took care of it.”

Reid also provided a brief update on both Mike Remmers and Joshua Kaindoh, who remain on injured reserve. According to Reid, neither player is at the point, either healthy or otherwise, to be designated to return to practice.

