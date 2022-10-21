Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update following Friday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his typical post-practice injury update to media members on Friday.

Reid told reporters that there was one player who sat out of his third consecutive practice session of the week on Friday.

“The only person who didn’t practice today was (Rashad) Fenton,” Reid said. “Everybody else practiced. His hamstring is getting better, but he’s not ready right now.”

Fenton appears to be on a collision course to miss his second consecutive week, but a return after the bye week looks promising.

Everyone else practiced in some capacity on Friday, including Mike Danna and Joe Thuney, who were both listed as limited in practice on Thursday. One player who also continued to practice was rookie CB Trent McDuffie, who could possibly be activated from injured reserve this week.

Reid wasn’t ready to commit to activating McDuffie as he’d yet to meet with VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder to make the final determination.

“We’ll see,” Reid said of McDuffie. “I’ll see about all of these guys here in about a minute.”

Burkholder will have the final say on whether McDuffie made enough progress in practice this week to be able to be activated and play. If McDuffie doesn’t return and Fenton is ruled out, it will be rookie CB Joshua Williams playing in his place once again.

List

How the Chiefs should game plan for Week 7 vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire