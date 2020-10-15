Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Thursday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided some injury updates when he spoke to the media ahead of the first practice of the week on Thursday. Four players won’t be participating in practice according to Reid. He provided information on those players, several of whom were injured during the Week 5 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, starting with linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

“As far as the injuries go, Hitch (Anthony Hitchens) is sick,” Reid said. “Not COVID, as we know it. So he’s been still testing and all, but he’s just sick.”

Hitchens suffered a hand injury during Week 5 and was in and out of the game due to that injury. He was also the team’s best linebacker on the field in Week 5, so his illness is something to monitor throughout the week. It’s worth noting the Chiefs hosted a familiar linebacker for a visit earlier this week.

Next, Reid confirmed the devastating double-knee injury to starting LG Kelechi Osemele.

“Kelechi (Osemele) did tear the tendons in his knees,” Reid confirmed. “So he won’t be out [at practice].”

It’s likely that Osemele’s season is over. Fans should expect a move to the injured reserve list for Osemele in the coming days.

Reid also provided an update on FB Anthony Sherman, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

“Sherm (Anthony Sherman) will be out also,” Reid said. “[He’s] still in the protocol.”

Sherman is reported to have come into close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, which is why he landed on the list. Reid didn’t confirm or deny that report, he simply confirmed that he’s going through the protocols. He could be on the list for as few as five days depending on the outcome of the situation.

Finally, Reid said that Sammy Watkins wouldn’t practice on Thursday with his hamstring injury. The situation doesn’t seem to be as dire as previously reported. Reid doesn’t believe that he’ll need to take a three-week stay on injured reserve, though, ultimately the decision is up to the general manager.

“Yeah, I know Brett (Veach) is working through all of that,” Reid said. “With Sammy (Watkins) I don’t think that’s what it is. I think we’re just going to let him heal up and take it from there.”

It’s possible that Watkins only misses a week or two with his injury which would be big news for the Kansas City offense. We’ll have more updates on injuries for you after practice once the first injury report of the week is released.