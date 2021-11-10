Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates prior to Wednesday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs will have their first practice of the week ahead of their Week 10 game on “Sunday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Reid gave his usual pre-practice injury briefing on Wednesday, updating reporters on some new absences and injuries that the Chiefs are currently dealing with. Two of the absences on Wednesday won’t be injury-related according to Reid.

“Chris Jones and Dorian O’Daniel have been excused for the day for personal reasons,” Reid began.

Both Jones and O’Daniel are expected back at practice later this week.

As for the injuries, Reid confirmed that both Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers would be held out to start the week. Niang suffered a rib injury during the Week 9 game against the Packers and Remmers has been dealing with a knee injury for the past two weeks.

“You know about (Lucas) Niang with the ribs and (Mike) Remmers with the knee,” Reid said. ” Those two won’t practice.”

As for who might replace Niang and Remmers in practice, Reid suggested the team has some flexibility. They could even see Kyle Long get some snaps there as he returns to practice.

“We have flexibility which is good,” Reid said. “I think it’s just important right now that he gets back in the swing and move around a little bit doing football. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Reid also revealed one new injury today, with CB L’Jarius Sneed nursing an ankle injury following Week 9.

“The new one would be (L’Jarius) Sneed,” Reid said. “His ankle is bothering him, so we’re going to put him down today and he’ll be back here.”

The Chiefs protected CB Dicaprio Bootle on the practice squad on Tuesday, suggesting there might be an issue with Sneed. The second-year corner, who had one of the best games of his career in Week 9, left the game briefly with an injury before returning. We’ll see if he can get back on the practice field at some point this week. Typically, players need at least a limited practice in order to play on Sunday.

