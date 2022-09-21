Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his pre-practice injury report on Wednesday.

After several players were banged up during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only one of the players injured during that game won’t practice at the start of the week. It also looks like the Chiefs could be trending toward another week of Matt Ammendola as their kicker.

“As far as injuries go, the guys that won’t practice today are (Harrison) Butker and (Mike) Danna,” Reid said. “Butker has the ankle (injury) and Danna has the calf (injury).”

Danna suffered a calf injury late in the Week 2 game against the Chargers. He was ruled out quickly, which is hardly a good sign. Kansas City also signed DE Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster from the Rams practice squad. That might indicate a long absence and perhaps an injured reserve stay for Danna.

As for Butker’s ankle injury, Reid spoke a little bit more about that situation.

“Yeah, so they’re tricky,” Reid explained. “I’m not necessarily saying that it’s a high ankle sprain, it’s (just) an ankle sprain. But it’s a matter of getting the swelling out and letting the tendons there heal up a little bit.”

Reid mentioned on Monday that the team was confident in Matt Ammendola, should they need to rely on him again in Week 3. He performed quite well in Week 2, making all of his kicks save for a poor kickoff late in the game.

List

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 3

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire