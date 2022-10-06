Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Thursday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave his usual pre-practice injury update ahead of the team’s first practice of the week on Thursday.

After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Reid only reported minor injuries. That tracks with the information he provided to reporters to start the practice week. The lone player set to miss practice on Thursday is starting kicker Harrison Butker, who is still dealing with swelling as the result of an ankle sprain suffered in Week 1.

“Really, the only person who won’t practice today is (Harrison) Butker,” Reid said. “He’s still working with that ankle sprain to get the swelling down.”

Reid added some more context on why Butker remains absent from practice.

“Normally, the sprained ankles don’t last long,” Reid said. “He’s just got some swelling in there that he’s got to get out. That’s where we’re at right now. It’s not that he doesn’t want to play.”

Matthew Wright, who filled in for Butker in Week 4, was 5-for-5 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals during the game (32 yards and 44 yards distance on the field goals). He also had eight kickoffs, six of which were touchbacks. Should the Chiefs need him to play in Week 5, they’ll be comfortable with him.

Reid also provided updates on two players who are on reserve lists. Lucas Niang is eligible to return to practice from the Reserve/PUP list this week, but Reid indicated that he’s not quite ready yet.

“He’s close, but not quite there yet,” Reid said of Niang. “I mean, he’s working through it. But he’s not ready (to practice).”

Another player who will be eligible to practice a week from now is rookie CB Trent McDuffie. Andy Reid is anticipating that he’ll be at practice next week.

“He’s doing great,” Reid said of McDuffie. “He’s got this week here and I think he’ll maybe get back in there next week.”

