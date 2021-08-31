Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after Tuesday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs were back in action on Tuesday after getting a few days off following Friday’s preseason finale.

The team is taking a couple of days to have short practices, weight-lifting and workout sessions before switching into regular-season mode. Andy Reid spoke to the media after practice, providing an injury update. Unfortunately, he confirmed a report that a second-year linebacker was dealing with a toe injury.

“Willie Gay is really the only new one,” Reid said on Tuesday. “He hurt his toe in the game. So he didn’t (practice) today. We’ll see how he does here in the next couple of days.”

Gay had been one of the standout players during training camp for Kansas City, but this is his second injury to come this offseason. It’s certainly discouraging to hear this news with expectations so high heading into the 2021 NFL season, but there is still a chance he’s ready to play in Week 1.

On the good side of the injury news, Frank Clark seems to be working his way back from a hamstring injury.

“Frank Clark did a little bit today,” Reid said.

Clark is tracking to be ready for Week 1.

Reid confirmed that Austin Blythe, who had surgery to repair a hernia, is still not back at practice.

More injury updates to come, but with the bye week, the Chiefs are still looking quite healthy heading into the season.

