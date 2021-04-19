Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates at start of offseason program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their offseason program on Monday, with several players in the building to participate in Phase 1.

Speaking to media for the first time this offseason, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about the progress that has been made by several of the players who finished the season dealing with a significant injury. Players like Patrick Mahomes (toe), Willie Gay Jr. (knee), DeAndre Baker (leg), and Taco Charlton (ankle) all had surgery to repair significant injuries. Reid believes that they’re all making the requisite progress needed so far this offseason.

“Yeah, I think they’re actually doing well, making progress,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “They’ve been coming back into the building, which helps, where our guys can work with them a bit here. So that has been a positive. I can tell you first hand that things are getting better.”

Reid’s been able to see the progress that each player has made so far. Specifically, with starting QB Patrick Mahomes, Reid notes the improvement to the flexibility of his toe. The toe was afflicted with a “turf toe” injury during the 2020 NFL playoffs and required offseason surgery on Mahomes’ plantar plate to correct the issue.

“I know that Pat (Mahomes) kind of becomes the primary concern as we go, but they’re all good football players who can help us win football games,” Reid continued. “Which obviously is our goal, our final goal. But Pat is doing tremendous. He’s got great flexibility in that toe. He’s worked his tail off. Not a real fun thing to do with that [injury]. It seems like a small thing, but that toe was rather large and stiff, before the surgery and after the surgery. So he’s really worked hard at getting that right.”

It appears from Reid’s comments that all of the injured players — including Mahomes, who also spoke on his injury — are tracking to return at the start of the 2021 NFL season. Obviously, we’ll see who is ready to get out on the field once on-field work in the offseason program officially begins. That’ll be the best indication of how ready each of these players will be.

Recommended Stories

  • Andy Reid wants 'first dibs' on Alex Smith if he gets into coaching

    Andy Reid wants Alex Smith to join his staff, should the former quarterback want to get into coaching.

  • Andy Reid: Door remains open for Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz return

    The Chiefs have made big changes to their offensive line this offseason, but they aren’t ruling out the possibility that old faces could be back in Kansas City. Left tackle Eric Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz were both released early in the offseason as the Chiefs created salary cap space ahead of free agency. [more]

  • Patrick Mahomes feels “ahead of schedule” after toe surgery

    Patrick Mahomes wasn’t just posing for Adidas photos at the Masters earlier this month. During his press conference to open the offseason program on Monday, Mahomes said he was out of the walking boot following surgery to repair ligaments in the big toe of his left foot. “I think I’m progressing well. I think I’m [more]

  • Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid reflect on newly retired Alex Smith’s impact on Chiefs

    “He’ll go down as one of my all-time favorites.”

  • Prosecutor on leave for failing to "fully present the facts" after shooting of 13-year-old boy

    Cook County prosecutor James Murphy was placed on administrative leave Friday after he implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by a police officer in March, was armed when he was shot, the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times report.Why it matters: Videos of the shooting show that Toledo, who was Latino, dropped what appears to be a weapon and put his hands in the air a moment before before he was fatally shot. A lawyer for the Toledo family said Thursday that if the teen "had a gun, he tossed it."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The officer said, ‘Show me your hands.’ He complied. He turned around," the attorney added.Details: At an April 10 bond hearing, Murphy told Judge Susana Ortiz that Toledo did not drop the gun until after he was shot, per the Sun-Times.“The officer tells [Adam] to drop it as [Adam] turns towards the officer. [Adam] has a gun in his right hand,” Murphy said. “The officer fires one shot at [Adam], striking him in the chest. The gun that [Adam] was holding landed against the fence a few feet away.” Toledo's killing shines a spotlight on police shootings of Latinos, who are killed by law enforcement at the second-highest rate after Black Americans, according to data from the Washington Post.What they're saying: “In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy,” Foxx spokeswoman Sarah Sinovic said in a statement, per the Sun-Times. “We have put that individual on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.”“For many of you it may have been jarring to see our statement regarding this matter,” State’s Attorney Kim Foxx reportedly wrote in a letter to prosecutors on Friday night. “It is indeed a rarity to see the Office make such a public statement related to the actions of an [assistant state’s attorney]. It was not done lightly.”The big picture: Amid former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial — which advocates have described as one of the most crucial civil rights cases in decades after Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd — killings of Black people by police have continued to fuel nationwide protest.Protests continued after Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, was released on a $100,000 bond on Wednesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Why 'stacking' is key to the Patriots' operation

    To understand who the Patriots might draft, you have to understand how they evaluate players. Tom E. Curran pulls back the curtain to take a look at how Bill Belichck organizes his draft boards.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to Villanova QB Daniel Smith’s crazy touchdown pass

    Patrick Mahomes approves of the crazy touchdown pass produced by Villanova QB Daniel Smith.

  • Report: Multiple teams wanted to sign Alex Smith before retirement

    The former Washington quarterback reportedly had interest from multiple teams before he announced his retirement.

  • Abba: Why the UK gave the Swedish band 'nul points' at Eurovision

    Björn Ulvaeus on the Swedish band's song contest win on British soil, and the future of streaming.

  • Fred Arbanas, former Michigan State football and Kansas City Chiefs star, dies at 82

    Fred Arbanus, a Redford of St. Mary's and Michigan State alum who starred for Kansas City before the NFL-AFL merger in the 1960s is dead at 82.

  • Op-Ed: Missiles and warheads in holes in the ground are no way to deter nuclear war now

    Keep warheads mobile, at sea or in the air, not in underground silos whose location hasn't changed in decades.

  • Stephen Jones: Early run on QBs in draft “certainly helps us out”

    The Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a new contract this offseason and that move takes them out of the market for a quarterback at the top of this month’s draft. Plenty of other teams are in that market and the first three picks are widely expected to be quarterbacks. Two others could come off the [more]

  • Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Dennis Schroder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 on Saturday in a game between short-handed teams. Schroder got by Royce O'Neale for a layup with 3 seconds remaining to tie it at 110 and force overtime after the Lakers got outscored 28-16 in the fourth.

  • NFL draft betting: Mac Jones at No. 3? Justin Fields? Oddsmakers have no idea either

    The prop on who will go third in the draft will be one of the more popular ones on the board.

  • NFL Draft rumors: Falcons not taking QB? Favorite for 49ers’ pick?

    Peter King shares the latest whispers he's heard from around the league with the NFL draft less than two weeks away.

  • Nets legend Julius Erving believes Brooklyn is buying a championship

    Nets legend Julius Erving speaks out on the Nets' superteam.

  • Surprising to Nobody Black, Kyle Rittenhouse Receives Donations From Cops and Public Officials, According to Data Breach

    At this point, even saying it is just beating a dead white nationalist horse, but: There are two Americas.

  • Bam Adebayo resists urge to channel Dwyane Wade after sinking Nets with buzzer-beater

    Adebayo thought about recreating Wade's iconic celebration after hitting Miami's first buzzer-beater since 2019.

  • Motor racing-I'm only human, says Hamilton after recovery from rare error

    Lewis Hamilton said he was only human after making a rare mistake in a rollercoaster of an Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday. In the end, the Briton also set the fastest lap and took a precious bonus point that kept him in the championship lead despite losing out to Red Bull rival and race winner Max Verstappen.

  • Soccer: Messi fires Barca to Cup final win over Athletic Bilbao

    Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time with all the goals coming in the last half an hour. Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca side ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who doubled the Catalans' lead three minutes later. Messi suffered some rough tackles from Athletic but got his revenge with a spectacular goal in the 68th, tearing his way through the defence down the right wing and combining with De Jong before dancing around another defender to slot home.