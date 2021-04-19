Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates at start of offseason program

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their offseason program on Monday, with several players in the building to participate in Phase 1.

Speaking to media for the first time this offseason, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked about the progress that has been made by several of the players who finished the season dealing with a significant injury. Players like Patrick Mahomes (toe), Willie Gay Jr. (knee), DeAndre Baker (leg), and Taco Charlton (ankle) all had surgery to repair significant injuries. Reid believes that they’re all making the requisite progress needed so far this offseason.

“Yeah, I think they’re actually doing well, making progress,” Reid told reporters on Monday. “They’ve been coming back into the building, which helps, where our guys can work with them a bit here. So that has been a positive. I can tell you first hand that things are getting better.”

Reid’s been able to see the progress that each player has made so far. Specifically, with starting QB Patrick Mahomes, Reid notes the improvement to the flexibility of his toe. The toe was afflicted with a “turf toe” injury during the 2020 NFL playoffs and required offseason surgery on Mahomes’ plantar plate to correct the issue.

“I know that Pat (Mahomes) kind of becomes the primary concern as we go, but they’re all good football players who can help us win football games,” Reid continued. “Which obviously is our goal, our final goal. But Pat is doing tremendous. He’s got great flexibility in that toe. He’s worked his tail off. Not a real fun thing to do with that [injury]. It seems like a small thing, but that toe was rather large and stiff, before the surgery and after the surgery. So he’s really worked hard at getting that right.”

It appears from Reid’s comments that all of the injured players — including Mahomes, who also spoke on his injury — are tracking to return at the start of the 2021 NFL season. Obviously, we’ll see who is ready to get out on the field once on-field work in the offseason program officially begins. That’ll be the best indication of how ready each of these players will be.