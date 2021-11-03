Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates prior to Wednesday practice

The Kansas City Chiefs will have their first practice of the week ahead of their Week 9 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Andy Reid gave his usual pre-practice injury briefing on Wednesday, and this week it was brief. Reid told reporters that just one player would be absent from practice to start the week.

“As far as injuries go, the only one that won’t practice today is Mike Remmers,” Reid said. “He is better, but not ready to go quite yet.”

Remmers popped up on the injury report late last week, limited in practice due to a knee injury. He was listed as questionable heading into the game and didn’t play in the game on Monday. He was replaced by Lucas Niang, who started the first five games of the season at right tackle. Niang did admirably in Remmers’ place with just one pressure allowed on over 50 snaps on Monday night.

With Remmers as the only player out of practice on Wednesday, look for the practice participation for players like Anthony Hitchens and Khalen Saunders. Both players were ruled out for the game against the Giants on Monday. Hitchens has missed the past several games with a triceps injury. Their collective return would be a big boost for Kansas City on the defensive side of the ball.

List