Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after wild-card win over Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers without suffering any significant injuries.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid began his postgame press conference updating the team on a player who he’d ruled out on Friday, starting RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. This is the third consecutive game that Edwards-Helaire has missed with injury. Reid feels he’s making progress, but not quite ready to return from his shoulder contusion.

“Again, Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) was really the only one who couldn’t play tonight,” Reid said. “Again, he’s making progress, but not quite there yet. Everyone else finished the game and we should be fine.”

With Jerick McKinnon posting over 140 yards from scrimmage and a score, the Chiefs might not be in a big hurry to rush Edwards-Helaire back for the divisional round.

Reid had one more injury update to comment on. There was one moment where fans might have noticed Chiefs star DL Chris Jones coming off the field. Reid assured the media that it wasn’t a big deal, but an equipment malfunction that led to some discomfort.

“Chris Jones came out,” Reid explained. “His helmet came down and hit him in the eye.”

Reid did say that everyone finished the game, so it’s safe to assume that Jones falls under that category.

As always, we’ll update you on any new injuries when players report to team facilities for practice later this week ahead of the divisional round.

