Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos without suffering many injuries.

There are always things that can pop up during the week, but Chiefs HC Andy Reid only had one injury to report on following the conclusion of the game. That injury was to special teams ace Chris Lammons, who suffered an ankle injury during the game.

“As far as the injuries go, really, Chris Lammons is the only one,” Reid told reporters following the game. “He hurt his left ankle, and he’s a tough kid. He did it on the opening kickoff and worked his way back through that.”

Lammons was ruled questionable to return and was never formally ruled out of the game. Ironically, had Lammons not been out of the game with the ankle injury, Byron Pringle would’ve never been in on punt coverage to make his fumble recovery. It was one of the bigger plays of the game and it probably wouldn’t have happened if not for an injury. It just goes to show you how flush the Chiefs are with special teams talent.

Health is going to be paramount moving forward, and escaping this game with few injuries is a huge win. If Lucas Niang, Rashad Fenton and others can get healthy enough to return soon, they’ll be geared up to make a strong push in the final five weeks of the season and into the playoffs.

