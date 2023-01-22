Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates on Patrick Mahomes, L’Jarius Sneed

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid opened up his postgame presser after the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with an update on the injury on everyone’s mind.

As it currently stands, it doesn’t seem that Mahomes’ right ankle injury was as significant as it originally appeared during the course of the game. Andy Reid used his favorite term to liken it to something minor.

“Really, the injuries, Pat (Mahomes) obviously tweaked his ankle,” Reid began. “L’Jarius Sneed hurt his nose. Pat (Mahomes) was able to — he came in and got X-rays and was able to come back in. And then, L’Jarius (Sneed) he did the same thing. He was able to make sure the thing was set in a good position and came back in.”

Starting with Sneed, it sounds like he suffered a broken nose. That’s certainly uncomfortable, but it won’t keep him off the field during the AFC Championship Game.

“Well, it was hard getting him out of the game, first of all,” Reid said. “He wanted to fight. So, we got him out. He went to the X-ray, got it X-rayed, looked at, taped. He came back and said he felt good enough to be protected, where he’s not going to get hurt. That’s obviously the primary thing. He felt like his mobility was good enough to do that.

“We did a few little things with him on the sideline to see where he was at. Put him in and it was a short leash. So, If I felt like he wasn’t able to handle it, he would have been out and back in with (Chad) Henne.”

Asked whether the injury looked like it affected Mahomes, Reid was fairly direct in his answer.

“It didn’t look like it,” Reid said. “I thought he did a pretty good job.”

Reid also added that the game plan really didn’t change all that much once Mahomes returned to the game.

“We basically kept doing everything the same,” Reid said. “We just kept it going — what we were doing before.”

As for whether Mahomes would be able to play in the AFC title game, Reid was non-commital at this time.

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Reid said. “I don’t want to jump into anything. We’ll just see how it goes here the next couple of days. It’s going to be sore, I know. We’ll see where he’s at. He’s had this before, so he should be able to keep pushing actually against Jacksonville a couple of years ago. So he pushed through that. The main thing is that he’s safe or as safe as you can be on a football field.”

Mahomes hurt his ankle in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season and played through the injury during the course of the early part of the regular season. He had some reinjury issues with that at a few points of the season. It most impacted him in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

