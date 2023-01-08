Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury update following win over Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided a brief injury update after the Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team managed to escape the regular season finale without suffering many injuries, but there was at least one notable one. Chiefs DE Frank Calrk was initially ruled questionable to return with a groin injury before he was eventually ruled out in the second half. Reid gave an update on his status after the game.

“As far as the injuries go, really it was just Frank Clark,” Reid told reporters. “And not just, but it was Frank Clark who has a groin strain. So, we’ll see how he does here. He’s got a little bit of time here, which is a good thing, to recover.”

The time that Reid is referring to is the first-round bye week that was earned by clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The team will get a few days off before eventually returning to work and kicking off their practice week ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs.

“I think it’s a good thing,” Reid said of the bye week. “You’ve still got to take care of business. Our guys understand that. We’ll give them a few days off there next week and then get them back in toward the end of the week and get some practice in there. And (we’ll) start the regular week after that. Just take a step back and get yourself where you feel stronger and healthier — mentally and physically — is a good thing.”

Clark finished the 2022 regular season starting 15 games, recording 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and 13 QB hits.

List

Best Twitter reactions from Chiefs' Week 18 victory over the Raiders

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire