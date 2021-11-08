Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after win over Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs escaped their Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers without suffering many injuries.

There are always things that can pop up during the week, but Chiefs HC Andy Reid only had one injury to report on following the conclusion of the game. That injury was to second-year right tackle Lucas Niang, who exited the game early on. He was deemed questionable to return with a rib injury and he never returned to the game.

Reid confirmed that Niang hurt his ribs, but didn’t get into the severity of the injury.

“As far as injuries go, really Lucas Niang is the only one,” Reid said. “He hurt his ribs there and had to come out. Andrew (Wylie) did a nice job of filling in for him on short notice there.”

Niang was already filling in for Mike Remmers, who took over for Niang as a starter in Week 6. Remmers was ruled out of the game with a knee injury on Friday after not participating in practice all week.

The Chiefs turned to veteran offensive lineman Andrew Wylie to fill in for Niang. You might recall that Wylie was the starting right tackle for the team in Super Bowl LV, which was also the last time that he appeared in a game in a starting capacity for Kansas City.

Rib injuries can vary in severity, with anything from bruises to cracks, breaks and dislocations possible. Should Niang’s injury keep him out next week, the Chiefs will have some different options to consider on the right side of the offensive line. Remmers could return from injury, Prince Tega Wanogho could be made active, they could even see a player like Kyle Long make his return from the PUP list. There’s also, of course, the option to continue using Wylie at tackle, even if it might not be his strength. The ideal situation would be a healthy Remmers because the Las Vegas Raiders have a pair of tough edge rushers in Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue.

