Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates after win over Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered two injuries during their Week 11 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Andy Reid spoke to the media after the game providing his usual update on injured players to start his press conference. He began by talking about RB Jerick McKinnon, who was ruled questionable to return to the game with a hamstring injury. He was later ruled out of the game, and tomorrow he’s expected to undergo tests to evaluate his injury.

“As far as the injuries go, McKinnon hurt his hamstring,” Reid told reporters. “So he came out and we’ll just see. We’ll get him an MRI and check it out.”

The Chiefs just got Clyde Edwards-Helaire back from injured reserve this week after he rehabbed an MCL sprain suffered back in Week 5. Any significant injury to McKinnon could mean that Derrick Gore remains on the 53-man roster for Kansas City for the time being. Gore was a healthy scratch with the return of Edwards-Helaire on Sunday.

As for the other injury, Chiefs starting right CB Rashad Fenton went down late in the game, crawling to the sideline after making a tackle on Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott.

“Then, Fenton, he landed on his knee,” Reid said. “And we’ve just got to —we’ll get an MRI on that tomorrow.”

Fenton has emerged as one of the better coverage players on the Kansas City defense in recent weeks. Entering Week 11, Fenton was the top-ranked cornerback in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Losing him for any stretch of time would be tough for the team. He replaced Mike Hughes, really, starting back in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

Thankfully, the Chiefs have a bye week in Week 12, so they’ll have a chance to get a bit healthier over the next seven days as they prepare for the final stretch of the 2021 NFL season.

