Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following divisional-round vs. Browns

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a significant injury during the divisional-round game against the Cleveland Browns.

Chiefs starting QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion during the course of the game and was ruled out, missing some of the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter of the game. Andy Reid gave his usual injury update to start his postgame press conference and began by providing some information on his star quarterback’s status.

“Obviously, Pat [Patrick Mahomes] was injured and had to come out,” Reid said. “He got hit in the back of the head and it kind of knocked the wind out of him and everything else with it. We took him out and he’s doing great right now. A real positive as we looked at this. He passed all the deals that he needed to pass and we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Reid was asked to elaborate a bit but didn’t go into much further detail on Mahomes’ status.

“He’s actually doing very well,” Reid said. “I just talked to him and he’s doing good. We’ll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he’s feeling good.”

In addition to Mahomes, starting CB Bashaud Breeland was also ruled out late in the game with a concussion. Reid didn’t have much information on Breeland’s status as he was still going through postgame evaluation.

“Bashaud Breeland, he also got hit in the head and they’re kind of going through [the concussion protocol] right now,” Reid said. “So I’ll know more later here.”

Those were the only two injuries that the Chiefs dealt with during the course of the evening, but as we’ve all learned this season, more injuries could always pop up come Wednesday. We can expect to hear a bit more about both players and their status when Reid speaks with the media again on Monday. One thing is for certain, though. Both Mahomes and Breeland will need to pass through the NFL’s return-to-play protocol in order to return for the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills next week.

