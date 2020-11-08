Chiefs HC Andy Reid now owns fifth-most wins in NFL history

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid hit an important career milestone with his Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers. He added a Super Bowl win last February, which was much-needed to cement his legacy as one of the best of all-time. Now, he’s moved up to secure an essential spot in the NFL leaderboards for coaching wins.

Last week, Reid tied Curley Lambeau for fifth all-time in NFL history with 229 career wins, including postseason play. The Chiefs’ win in Week 9 gives Reid sole possession of the No. 5 spot over Lambeau, who moves to sixth all-time.

Only four coaches in NFL history have won more games than Reid. Check out the list of the top 5 down below:

Don Shula – 347

George Halas – 324

Bill Belichick – 306

Tom Landry – 270

Andy Reid – 230

Some elite company for Reid on this list. Notice there only two active coaches there in Belichick and Reid.

Reid needs 40 more wins to tie Tom Landry for fourth all-time in NFL history. While he won’t be able to reach that goal this year, it’s not out of the question that he could eventually do it. He’s not interested in retiring any time soon, especially with Patrick Mahomes still in the prime of his career.

Expect Reid to slowly continue to climb the leaderboard of all-time coaching wins over the next few seasons. Knowing Reid, he won’t spend any time reflecting on this accolade until he’s called it quits, but you can bet he’s pretty excited to notch win No. 8 on the 2020 NFL season.

