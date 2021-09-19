Chiefs HC Andy Reid can make NFL history with win vs. Ravens on Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is approaching a unique piece of NFL history, something that no other coach has ever accomplished before.

With a win against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Reid can become the first coach in NFL history to reach 100 wins with two separate teams. During Reid’s 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid won 140 games. In Year 9 with Kansas City, Reid is knocking on the door with 99 combined regular-season and postseason wins.

“I’ve been around a lot of good people. I’m very fortunate that way,” Reid said on Monday. “I’ve been with two great organizations but, most of all, good people, whether coaches or players. I’m very fortunate that way.”

Reid has certainly been fortunate during his career, but let’s give the coach a little credit here. Winning 100 games with two separate franchises is tough and there’s a reason that no other head coach has achieved that feat before. There’s also a reason why Reid will be the one to own this piece of NFL history.

Reid stuck to his roots as a teacher all these years, keeping his signature creativity as a play-caller. He’s always at the precipice of offensive innovation in the league, putting an unprecedented level of trust in his assistant coaches and his players. For the longest time, Reid was known as the winningest coach to never win a championship, but he managed to get that monkey off his back in Kansas City with Super Bowl LIV. With a little more hard work and some of that good fortune, Reid should have a shot at a few more championships too.

Reid also approaches a regular-season milestone, with 222 career wins. He needs five more wins in order to pass Curly Lambeau for the fifth-most regular-season wins by a head coach in NFL history. If his team continues to play at a high level, he should move up the leaderboard again later this year.

