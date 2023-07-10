Chiefs HC Andy Reid was key to getting Patrick Mahomes to do ‘Quarterback’ docuseries

The Kansas City Chiefs are only a few days away from starting training camp and preparing to defend their Super Bowl championship. A reflection of their memorable 2022 NFL season will be retold in the upcoming Netflix docuseries ‘Quarterback” starring quarterback Patrick Mahomes chronicling his MVP year with never before seen footage.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning serves as executive producer of the eight-part docuseries allowing viewers inside the quarterbacks’ private lives and trials of an NFL season. Set to premiere on July 12th, Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota are followed throughout the 2022 season.

Manning recently spoke with the New York Post about the show and requiring permission from head coach Andy Reid to secure Mahomes for the season.

“I could tell that Patrick (Mahomes) wanted to do it, so his kids would know what he used to do and what his life is like, because they’re so young now, To tell you about the respect that he has for the organization, he said that I should talk to coach (Andy) Reid first,” said Manning. “He said, ‘No Peyton, you tell coach Reid; it was very telling. Here you’ve got the best player in the NFL right now, that could probably say this is what I’m doing; I don’t care whether you like it or not. Instead, he wants me to ask his head coach for permission.”

Reid noted that meetings were off-limits for filming, and Manning respected the requests of the quarterbacks filmed throughout the process.

“There’s a trust factor,” said Manning. “I promised all these guys that anything they didn’t want in it wasn’t gonna be in it.”

The 2022 campaign was unique for Mahomes and the Chiefs as fans get another opportunity to relive and learn more about the exhilarating 20-game season.

