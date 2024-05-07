Chiefs HC Andy Reid impressed by Jared Wiley at rookie minicamp

In addition to bolstering their offensive line and defensive backfield, the Kansas City Chiefs added firepower to their passing game in the 2024 NFL draft.

Xavier Worthy stole most of the headlines, but one of Kansas City’s most underrated selections was TCU tight end Jared Wiley, who was picked in the fourth round.

While speaking with the media on Monday, Head Coach Andy Reid commented on how Wiley has impressed him so far this offseason.

“I liked what I saw, big kid, could change direction. [Jared Wiley] was a good blocker in college, so we’ll see how that transfers,” Reid began. “I thought he caught the ball well for the most part and retained information. I thought he did a pretty good job there.”

Wiley should be able to contribute to the passing and running games, and he could be a key factor in the red zone offense. Over the past two seasons at TCU, Wiley caught 71 passes for 765 yards and 12 touchdowns.

