Chiefs HC Andy Reid had good reason to sit Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark vs. Browns

There was some optimism that the Kansas City Chiefs would have a full supporting cast heading into the Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Frank Clark had participated in a limited capacity at practice throughout the week. Tyrann Mathieu was activated from the Reserve/COVD-19 list with comments from his coaches about his ability to play without having practiced.

It was a surprise when both star defenders were made inactive for Sunday’s game. There was always a chance that both wouldn’t play, but things seemed to at least be heading in the right direction. Andy Reid explained his decision to hold both players out following the game, saying that he didn’t want either player taking a step backward as they both look to return to the field.

“The guys that missed were Frank Clark—that hamstring just never got all the way back,” Reid explained. “He practiced and he tried—we took him out and tried warming him up and all that, but he just wasn’t quite right, so I held him out.”

Clark has been dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp and the fact that it still isn’t 100% right is certainly concerning. Monitor his status ahead of the upcoming game Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

As for Mathieu, Reid seemed to be interested in protecting him. He was placed on the COVID list on the first of September, so he hadn’t practiced in any capacity for just about two weeks.

“Then, the Badger (Tyrann Mathieu), I held him out,” Reid said. “That was completely me doing that. He wanted to play. Both these guys wanted to play, but I just thought it was the right thing to do. I don’t want to take any steps back and the Badger’s been out for two weeks and it was just best that we went this route.”

Sometimes it’s better to play it cautious with your very best players. The team will undoubtedly need the contributions of both Mathieu and Clark down the line. To the head coach, ensuring that they’ll be available to play in the future was worth sitting them in this game.

