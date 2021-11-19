Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives update on status of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs could be getting some reinforcements in the running back room ahead of their Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was designated to return from injured reserve ahead of Week 10, but the Chiefs declined to activate him for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Speaking to the media on Friday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave an optimistic update on Edwards-Helaire. While he was noncommital to whether he’d be activated or not, Reid seemed to suggest that things were trending in that direction.

“Yeah, I’ll get with Rick (Burkholder) here and just make sure that everything is OK,” Reid said. “We’ll go from there, but (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) had a good week of practice.”

Unless Reid gets an update from Burkholder that says otherwise, it sounds like Edwards-Helaire could be activated to the 53-man roster this week. This would be his first action since Week 5 when he first suffered an MCL sprain in the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In just over four games played this season, Edwards-Helaire has 65 rushing attempts for 304 yards, with eight catches for 61 yards and two scores. His presence will be welcomed in the running back room, even with the emergence of Darrel Williams in recent weeks. If he’s activated expect Edwards-Helaire to receive at least get 50% of the snaps. Jerick McKinnon and Derrick Gore will likely take the biggest hit to their snap share.

Should the Chiefs choose to activate Edwards-Helaire to the 53-man roster, they won’t need to make a corresponding roster move yet. With Marcus Kemp on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team has free space on the active roster for Edwards-Helaire.

