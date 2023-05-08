Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives injury updates following conclusion of rookie minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided some injury updates following the conclusion of the team’s rookie minicamp on Monday.

The biggest question hanging over the team was about what was going on with first-round draft pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He was limited throughout the practice week and was spotted with a wrap on his hand. He did finally wear a helmet and participated a little more on the final practice day.

Reid says that Anudike-Uzomah is recovering from thumb surgery.

“As far as injuries go, really it’s just Felix (Anudike-Uzomah),” Reid said. “So, he had a thumb that he had surgery on. He did a little bit more today than he did yesterday and we’ll just keep gradually bringing him back in.”

That surgery apparently took place before the draft around when he was brought to Kansas City for the team’s local prospect day.

“It was actually before the workout that we had,” Reid said. “Right before that workout that we had here. He wasn’t able to do that either.”

As for a timetable for the top draft choice’s full return to action, Reid didn’t make any promises.

“We’re kind of gradually bringing him back,” Reid said. “Today, he had his helmet on and did a little bit more. You’d hope maybe Phase 3, but you don’t know. We’ll just see how he feels.”

Reid’s next injury update came on a player who wasn’t at the team’s rookie camp. News recently broke about offseason surgeries for RB Isiah Pacheco after playing through Super Bowl LVII with a broken hand and torn labrum. Reid confirmed that Pacheco did have surgery this offseason and that he’s progressing in his recovery.

“He’s making progress,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how it goes. I can’t even give you a timeline on (the injury). He goes through all the steps out there with Phase 2. He just can’t get hit on that thing.”

