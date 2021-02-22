Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s face shield to be displayed in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has received a pair of items that Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid wore during the 2020 season. The items are set to go on display in their Pro Football Today Gallery. The Hall of Fame appears to be creating an exhibit dedicated to the unique COVID-19 protocols that the league adhered to during the course of the year.

One of the items going on display is Reid’s iconic face shield that he wore throughout the 2020 season. If you’ll recall way back in Week 1, Reid’s face shield fogged up and caused quite the stir on social media. He eventually had it equipped with an anti-fogging product. Later in the season, Reid switched to wearing a face mask in order to meet newly introduced league protocols.

New to arrive at the Hall: the game-worn hat and face shield of @Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He wore both of these items much of the 2020 season as a part of the @NFL's COVID-19 protocols. More on these items: https://t.co/eoPrNNLMWP#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zdy1tNGRF7 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 22, 2021

Here’s what the Hall of Fame said about the items in their release:

“New to arrive in Canton and to be put on display in the Hall’s Pro Football Today Gallery are the game-worn hat and face shield of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He wore both of these items much of the 2020 season as a part of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. In Week 9 (Nov. 8, 2020), the Chiefs defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-31. The victory was the 230th of Reid’s career. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Curly Lambeau for most wins in NFL history, moving into fifth place.”

