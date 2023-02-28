Chiefs HC Andy Reid expects bigger roles for WRs Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney in 2023

The 2023 NFL Combine is officially underway as coaches and general managers have made their way to Indianapolis to scout this year’s top prospects. The Kansas City Chiefs brass, led by head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, addressed the media on Tuesday before assessing the latest crop of talent.

The Chiefs were propelled by the MVP performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, their Pro Bowl veterans, and the exceptional rookie class in 2022. The neophyte Chiefs players were critical on both sides of the ball, providing depth and grit throughout the postseason run. Skyy Moore was one of the young stars of Super Bowl LVII after a shaky start to his career. Kadarius Toney, who was acquired in a midseason trade, was clutch for Kansas City in the victory.

Reid has praised and encouraged his young receivers throughout the season, especially during their disappointing moments. During his combine press conference, the two-time Super Bowl champion coach revealed his plans for a more significant role for the duo next season.

“Yeah, I think both of them, Skyy (Moore) and KT (Kadarius Toney), will probably have bigger roles,” said Reid. “You know, as they’ll be more familiar with the offense, mainly. And so, you can utilize them in different ways. Both of them are very talented. (I) really liked their attitude toward the game. And we’ll just see we’ll see how that goes once we get to camp and the OTAs.”

Moore finished last season with 22 catches for 250 yards, and his only touchdown during his rookie season came in Super Bowl LVII. Toney also scored a touchdown reception in Arizona, which was his fourth of the season with Kansas City. He’d already received an endorsement from WR coach Joe Bleymaier heading into 2023, but he now gets another from his head coach.

Brett Veach and his staff will have a few tough decisions to make during free agency and the draft regarding the receiver’s room. Decisions to move on from veterans like Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are possible, especially with the ringing endorsement from Reid on the future potential of these two young wideouts.

